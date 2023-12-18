Gov. Abbott signs immigration bill into law in the Valley

Governor Greg Abbott has been defending SB4 from the start, with questions about how it's going to be implemented.

He just signed that bill into law on Monday in Brownsville, and the law will take effect in early March.

Governor Abbott signed the law at the ongoing border wall construction site. He said this is a direct response to inaction at the border by the White House.

There have been about 2.4 million crossings last year, and SB4 would require Texas officers to arrest and order the removal of people in the country illegally.

"The goal of senate bill four is to stop the title wave of illegal entry into Texas. It creates a criminal offense for illegal entry into Texas from a foreign nation. For repeat offenders, it creates the offense of illegal reentry with a potential prison term of up to 20 years," Abbott said.

The short 13-page law comes with questions about implementation such as how officers will be tasked with investigating, apprehending, and how they will remove someone from the U.S.

