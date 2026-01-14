Mission doctor convicted of misdiagnosing thousands of patients to be released from federal prison in September

Jorge Zamora-Quezada. File photo

The Mission doctor who received a 10-year federal prison sentence in connection with a $240 million healthcare fraud and international money laundering scheme will be released later this year.

Jorge Zamora-Quezada, 69, was sentenced to 10 years, minus seven for time served, in May 2025. He was eligible for a sentence reduction for good behavior.

A notice from the Federal Bureau of Prisons lists his release date as Sept. 2, 2026. It was previously listed as Nov. 16, 2026.

Zamora-Quezada had been in custody since 2018 after prosecutors said he filed $240 million in fraudulent claims to healthcare programs. Zamora-Quezada used those claims to administer unnecessary treatments, including medicine commonly used to treat cancer, to at least 10,000 patients he falsely diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and other degenerative diseases.

He has also been ordered to pay $28 million in restitution to taxpayer-funded insurance programs.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows that Zamora-Quezada is being held at a low-level security prison in Beaumont.