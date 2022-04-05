Gov. Abbott to discuss end of Title 42 during Valley visit

Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Weslaco Wednesday to discuss the end of Title 42.

Abbott will speak at the Weslaco Texas Department of Public Safety headquarters where he will be joined by state officials.

The Biden administration announced the end of the Trump-era policy that allows immigration officials to turn away migrants at the border due to COVID concerns last Friday.

The Associated Press reported Biden faces an expected increase in migration at the border as they face a backlog of more than 1.7 million asylum cases.

Preparations are underway on the border as cities and nonprofit organizations prepare for an expected increase of asylum seekers in the coming weeks.

