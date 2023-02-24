Gov. Abbott to participate in Charro Days Fiesta Parade
Governor Greg Abbott will be in Brownsville Saturday to participate in the 86th annual Charro Days Fiesta Parade, according to a news release.
Held each February, Charro Days is a four-day festival that celebrates the bond between the citizens of Brownsville, Texas and Matamoros, Tamaulipas along the Rio Grande.
The parade starts Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. on West Elizabeth Street and West 1st Street.
More information on the parade can be found on the Charro Days website.
