Gov. Abbott to participate in Charro Days Fiesta Parade

Photo credit: Greg Abbott / Twitter/MGN Online

Governor Greg Abbott will be in Brownsville Saturday to participate in the 86th annual Charro Days Fiesta Parade, according to a news release.

Held each February, Charro Days is a four-day festival that celebrates the bond between the citizens of Brownsville, Texas and Matamoros, Tamaulipas along the Rio Grande.

The parade starts Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. on West Elizabeth Street and West 1st Street.

More information on the parade can be found on the Charro Days website.

