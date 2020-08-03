Gov. Greg Abbott scheduled to visit McAllen on Tuesday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to be back in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

Abbott will be briefed on the conversion of the McAllen Convention Center into a temporary medical facility that will be used to treat coronavirus patients.

The briefing will be begin at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the McAllen Convention Center.

Channel 5 News and Somos Noticas will broadcast the governor's visit live. It will also be streamed on the KRGV and Somos Noticas Facebook pages.