Governor waives expiration dates for Texas driver's licenses
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday waived expiration dates for driver's licenses amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“Our top priority remains public health and safety, and we will continue to take action to ensure that Texans can avoid large public gatherings,” Abbott said in a statement. “Texas is at a pivotal moment in the response to COVID-19, and by temporarily delaying Driver License renewals we will help limit non-essential trips into public settings and slow the spread of this virus.”
The waiver will remain in effect for 60 days.
More News
News Video
-
Boys & Girls Club offering online tools to keep kids busy following...
-
Boys & Girls Club offering online tools to keep kids busy following...
-
Treatment plant advises McAllen water is regularly cleaned for safe use
-
Valley businesses to practice social distancing to comply with emergency declaration
-
Valley cities issue local disaster declarations