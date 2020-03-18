Governor waives expiration dates for Texas driver's licenses

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. (File Photo.)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday waived expiration dates for driver's licenses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our top priority remains public health and safety, and we will continue to take action to ensure that Texans can avoid large public gatherings,” Abbott said in a statement. “Texas is at a pivotal moment in the response to COVID-19, and by temporarily delaying Driver License renewals we will help limit non-essential trips into public settings and slow the spread of this virus.”

The waiver will remain in effect for 60 days.