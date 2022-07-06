Grambling St. looks to extend streak vs Prairie View

Grambling State (13-11, 7-4) vs. Prairie View (12-11, 8-2)

William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Prairie View. Grambling State's last SWAC loss came against the Jackson State Tigers 71-53 on Jan. 25. Prairie View is coming off a 69-59 win over Texas Southern on Saturday.

.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Panthers have allowed just 61.4 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 74.9 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.SOLID SMITH JR.: Ivy Smith Jr. has connected on 29.7 percent of the 64 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 10 over his last five games. He's also made 78 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Grambling State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Tigers are 8-11 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

STREAK SCORING: Prairie View has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 82.6 points while giving up 65.6.

STINGY DEFENSE: Prairie View has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.3 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams. The Panthers have forced conference opponents into turnovers on 27 percent of all possessions.

