Grant to Help Low-Income Students

EDINBURG--UTRGV is getting a $21.2 million grant to help low income students in South Texas.



Congressmen Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez were at a ceremony Sunday to mark the occasion. The funding will provide college readiness services and scholarships to students from seven high schools in the Valley under the gear up program.



"That's a federal grant for low income students. We want to provide the opportunity for them to succeed in college," Cuellar said.



"We want to educate them, we want to prepare them and provide the jobs for them here at home," Gonzalez said.



The money will help nearly 4,000 students.