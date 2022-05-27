Grid experts warn Valley residents of potential black outs

The Rio Grande Valley is approaching hot summer days and more people are running their air conditioners.

A recent announcement from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation warns that power grids in Texas are at elevated risk of going dark as a way to protect generation equipment.

"There's concerns that it may be difficult to take those types of outages -forcing generators to take what we call 'forced outages'," Barbara Clemenhagen with Customized Emergency Solutions said.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked people to turn their thermostats up to 78 degrees or more to lower the pressure on the grid.

