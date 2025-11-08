Gridiron Heroes: Strength and conditioning coach gets Vaqueros ready for game day

An important part of preparation for any football team is in the weight room.

With football being such a physical, heavy sport, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley athletes have to prepare extra in the weight room, and they have the perfect man for the job.

Head Football Strength and Conditioning Coach Don Sommer plays a key role in making sure the UTRGV football team is ready to compete, from early morning workouts to weight room sessions.

Sommer pushes the Vaqueros to be stronger and faster, making sure they're prepared to perform at their best.

"Biggest thing is to get these kids as big and strong, as fast as we can. It's a physical game played by physical men," Sommer said.

Before joining the staff at UTRGV, Sommer spent time at Texas Christian University, where he helped develop NFL level talent. That's why Head Coach Travis Bush brought him to the Vaqueros.

"Not only in his craft, in the strength and conditioning, but he's also what really drives that culture, and these dudes love him and fight for him, and he has a plan. We are still getting stronger; a lot of teams maintain during the season, but we look to get stronger. Our guys are going heavy in the weight room. We're really just fortunate and blessed and thankful that he is here and that he chose to come," Bush said.

Running Back Djouvensky Schlenbaker says he's grateful for Coach Sommer, adding that his training program has kept him and his teammates healthy and ready for Saturdays.

"I think every day, the thing that helps me out the most is that he wants everybody on the same page. Once we get in the rhythm, then he will change it up and get us all to flow together and be one as a unit and that's what he really loves when we are all one," Schlenbaker said.

Coach Sommer starts by meeting one-on-one with each player, evaluating their strengths, weaknesses and sets goals before creating a custom workout plan.

"Kinda assess their needs and wants, coming in right off the bat. I can almost bet you most of them are not strong enough, so we start with that basic premise and work forward," Sommer said.

When you see a running back run through a defensive player or a big tackle by a linebacker, it's thanks to Coach Sommer who has them prepared for the stage.

Watch the video above for the full story.