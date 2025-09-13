Gridiron Heroes: UTRGV equipment manager ensures players have what they need to be successful

Before those defensive players and the rest of the Vaqueros take the field, there's a lot of preparation that goes into making sure every single player has what they need to succeed on the field.

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Equipment Manager Luis Mendoza makes sure the football team is well-equipped and ready to go. Not just on game day, but every day at practice.

"Being an equipment manager, it's making sure you check all your bases. One, we have our standard equipment to operate for what we need, but also have any extra stuff just in case anything were to happen. One of the things that people don't consider is usually the weather. Being down here, weather is erratic, there are days where it's sunny then all of a sudden it starts raining," Mendoza said.

UTRGV started their football program from scratch, which meant roughly 100 players plus staff, all needing brand-new equipment.

"Footballs that we use for games, footballs that we use for practice, the list goes on and on. On what the guys will use, shoulder pads, knee pads, thigh pads, cleats, socks, underwear, you name it, I have my hand in it and making sure the guys have everything to be successful," Mendoza said.

Getting ready for a home game is hard, but Mendoza says the road trips are the biggest challenge.

"It's very stressful, that's mainly because there are a thousand things you don't think about when you are traveling for an away game," Mendoza said.

Mendoza started his career in 2017 at Texas State University as a student manager and eventually working his way up to assistant equipment manager in 2020.

"It was more under my second boss, Andrew Johnson. He showed me a little bit more of what it is to be an equipment manager, and you really are taking it to heart and understanding that there is more to football than just coaching," Mendoza said.

For Mendoza, this is more than a college football team. He was born and raised in Mission, where he played football at Mission Veterans Memorial High School.

He's proud to be doing his part to make Division 1 football in the 956 possible.

"To be a part of this is something that is truly special and to be able to share that experience, I think, that's something that is more eye-opening. My dad was one of the biggest things in my life. When I told him I got the job, he was like alright now it's time to get to work," Mendoza said.

In Saturday's game, the Vaqueros will be wearing orange helmet, orange jersey and white pants against the Langston Lions.

Watch the video above for the full story.