Gridiron Heroes: UTRGV video coordinator breaks down how he helps coach's evaluate players

Video in football is the primary teaching tool for coaches and players.

With the start of a new football program at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, it was important to hire someone with experience to take the team to another level.

That's where this week's Gridiron Hero Ben Cox comes in.

Cox moved nearly 1,500 miles south from Utah Tech University to the Rio Grande Valley, all to join the football program at UTRGV to be the team's video coordinator.

"The support in the Valley, rallying the Valley, and having them say yes to everything we could, it's just a testament to what the potential is here, and it makes the journey that much easier," Cox said.

Cox films and prepares video on a day-to-day basis. That includes film from early morning practice to late night game days.

"Understanding practice, understanding the flow and what the coaches want for film and everything, that's the main process of everything of how you adjust day by day from there," Cox said.

This helps coaches better evaluate what players need to work on during their film study.

"I think my job impacts tremendously, because if they don't have video to review and watch and break down, they're going straight off of memory. You are what you put on tape, that's a big saying in football, especially in my job," Cox said.

Cox goes on to explain what his job is like during game day.

"Game day is different. I'm in charge of the sideline tablets for in-game video for the coaches to replay and watch stuff as it happens, and also game day video for the sideline end zone. That's for the National Co-op, and that gets sent out to every school and every team for reviewing us. So they have access to it and every division one team is required to turn it in," Cox said.

Cox also expresses what he hopes to take from this experience working for Vaqueros football.

"The connections I made with people. The X's and O's of football and the learning and the video that can happen anywhere, but the connections with everybody in this building from head coach to operations to equipment to AD to the president to everyone else on campus, I think that's the big one. I have a big passion for football, what better way to go make my name on something than be the first there and build it from the ground," Cox said.

A lot of technology goes into the preparation for the Vaqueros each and every week, and Cox makes sure the team has what they need to be ready for Saturday's game.

Watch the video above for the full story.