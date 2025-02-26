Groundbreaking ceremony held for new teen vocational center

A new center for teens is coming to the city of San Juan.

A Wednesday groundbreaking was held for the upcoming Boys & Girls Club of Pharr-San Juan Teen Site & Vocational Center.

The vocational center is a partnership between Hidalgo County Precinct 2 and the Boys & Girls Club of Pharr-San Juan to offer hands-on job training and educational services for low income youth in the area.

“Kind of like on-the-job training, you're going to get into the workforce a lot faster,” Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo “Eddie” Cantu said. “I work at the county and we're always looking for good mechanics. I work in construction, and we're always looking for electricians and plumbers.”

The new facility will be located near 704 N. Veterans Blvd. in San Juan.

The $5 million center is being funded through a federal grant.