x

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new teen vocational center

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new teen vocational center
3 hours 24 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, February 26 2025 Feb 26, 2025 February 26, 2025 6:24 PM February 26, 2025 in News - Local

A new center for teens is coming to the city of San Juan.

A Wednesday groundbreaking was held for the upcoming Boys & Girls Club of Pharr-San Juan Teen Site & Vocational Center.

The vocational center is a partnership between Hidalgo County Precinct 2 and the Boys & Girls Club of Pharr-San Juan to offer hands-on job training and educational services for low income youth in the area.

“Kind of like on-the-job training, you're going to get into the workforce a lot faster,” Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo “Eddie” Cantu said. “I work at the county and we're always looking for good mechanics. I work in construction, and we're always looking for electricians and plumbers.”

The new facility will be located near 704 N. Veterans Blvd. in San Juan.

The $5 million center is being funded through a federal grant.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days