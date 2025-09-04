Groundbreaking held for new Sam’s Club in Weslaco

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the Weslaco location of a Sam’s Club & Fuel Station.

The store will be located at the intersection of Barbee Drive and FM 1015.

Weslaco city officials said they’re hoping Sam’s Club will bring more job opportunities to the area.

“There's going to be over 200 employees," Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said. “That's awesome not only for the city of Weslaco but all the mid-Valley that we're able to create these jobs for these individuals.”

Construction is expected to cost $25 million and be completed by September 2026.