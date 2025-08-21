Groundbreaking set for new Weslaco shopping plaza

Weslaco city crews will break ground on a new shopping center on Friday.

The incoming Shops at Westgate Plaza will be at the corner of Business 83 and Westgate Drive. The property will be 24,000 square feet, and the shopping strip is expected to bring 140 jobs to the city.

Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco Director Steven M. Valdez said the $6 million project will bring more money into the city.

“Once you have different businesses go in, and you have a $6 million project go in, then they create property taxes and those property taxes not only go to the state and the county, but some of those dollars come back to the city of Weslaco, “Valdez said.

The plaza will be made by the same developer responsible for Weslaco' Shops on Bridge Plaza on Bridge Avenue and the expressway.

The EDC said the Shops at Westgate Plaza will be the same concept, and that the developer is still in talks with potential businesses that will be at the plaza.

The EDC said construction on the plaza could be finished within the next six to eight months.

Watch the video above for the full story.