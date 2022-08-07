x

Grulla Gators football preview

By: Brandon Benitez

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas -- Grulla went 4-5 last year, but made the playoffs for the ninth straight year.

This year, in a new looking District 16-4A Division II, it could be a tough road ahead.

