Grupo Frontera holds first holiday block party
Grupo Frontera shared the holidays with the community on Friday with their first ever toy giveaway and holiday block party.
The free event, held at the Bert Ogden Arena, was a way for the Edinburg-based band to give back to their hometown, according to a news release.
Juan Moya y Los Del Valle provided a special performance. Though Grupo Frontera initially said they would not perform during the event, they surprised fans with a performance.
Watch the video above for the full story.
