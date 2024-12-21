x

Grupo Frontera holds first holiday block party

5 hours 10 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, December 20 2024 Dec 20, 2024 December 20, 2024 7:38 PM December 20, 2024 in News - Local

Grupo Frontera shared the holidays with the community on Friday with their first ever toy giveaway and holiday block party. 

The free event, held at the Bert Ogden Arena, was a way for the Edinburg-based band to give back to their hometown, according to a news release.

Juan Moya y Los Del Valle provided a special performance. Though Grupo Frontera initially said they would not perform during the event, they surprised fans with a performance.

