Guns and drugs seized from Brownsville home, 3 people arrested

Three people are in custody in connection to the discovery of several firearms and drugs inside a residence near a church and daycare center, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Adrian Jaramillo Jr., Vianey Chapa Vasquez and Pedro Antonio Castillo were identified in a Friday news release as the suspects arrested in connection with the case.

The trio were arrested on Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a residence located at the zero block of Western Boulevard following “concerns raised by the community” in the area, the news release stated.

The release identified Jaramillo Jr. and Vasquez as the people who lived in the residence.

While conducting surveillance of the home, Jaramillo was seen leaving the residence in a vehicle driven by Castillo. Both individuals were apprehended following a police chase that caused “several minor collisions,” the release stated.

At the home, police recovered illicit drugs such as heroin, crystal meth, THC and mushrooms. Firearms and a bulk amount of US currency believed to be associated with criminal activities were also recovered at the residence, according to the release.

Jaramillo’s bond was set at $785,000. Bond for Vasquez was set at $372,500, and Castillo’s bond was set at $26,000.

“The swift and decisive action of the narcotics unit not only disrupted illegal operations but also ensured the safety and security of the neighborhood, particularly a nearby church and a children's daycare center,” the news release stated.