H-E-B temporarily implementing purchasing limits on certain items
In an effort to best serve customers, H-E-B announced the implementation of temporary purchase limits on certain items.
In a Thursday news release, the grocery store chain announced limiting product purchases is a way to ensure product availability for all customers.
Items with the purchasing limit in place include:
Food items (all H-E-B stores)
• Brisket – Limit 2
• Frozen Chitterlings 5 LB – Limit 2
• Frozen Chitterlings 10 LB – Limit 2
• Water Gallons – Limit 2
• Water multipack – Limit 2
• Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2
• Baby Water multipack – Limit 2
• Eggs – Limit 2
• Milk – Limit 2
• Bread – Limit 2
• Ice – Limit 2
Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)
• Propane Tanks – Limit 2
• Aerosol disinfectant sprays – 2 items
• (Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – 2 items
• First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
• Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2
In the news release, H-E-B ensured customers that all locations are in “strong supply” of products and will continue to be restocked daily.
