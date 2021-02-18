H-E-B temporarily implementing purchasing limits on certain items

In an effort to best serve customers, H-E-B announced the implementation of temporary purchase limits on certain items.

In a Thursday news release, the grocery store chain announced limiting product purchases is a way to ensure product availability for all customers.

Items with the purchasing limit in place include:

Food items (all H-E-B stores)

• Brisket – Limit 2

• Frozen Chitterlings 5 LB – Limit 2

• Frozen Chitterlings 10 LB – Limit 2

• Water Gallons – Limit 2

• Water multipack – Limit 2

• Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2

• Baby Water multipack – Limit 2

• Eggs – Limit 2

• Milk – Limit 2

• Bread – Limit 2

• Ice – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)

• Propane Tanks – Limit 2

• Aerosol disinfectant sprays – 2 items

• (Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – 2 items

• First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

• Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2

In the news release, H-E-B ensured customers that all locations are in “strong supply” of products and will continue to be restocked daily.