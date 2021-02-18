x

H-E-B temporarily implementing purchasing limits on certain items

4 hours 30 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, February 18 2021 Feb 18, 2021 February 18, 2021 11:31 AM February 18, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Team

In an effort to best serve customers, H-E-B announced the implementation of temporary purchase limits on certain items.

In a Thursday news release, the grocery store chain announced limiting product purchases is a way to ensure product availability for all customers.

Items with the purchasing limit in place include: 

Food items (all H-E-B stores) 

Brisket – Limit 2

Frozen Chitterlings 5 LB – Limit 2

Frozen Chitterlings 10 LB – Limit 2

Water Gallons – Limit 2

Water multipack – Limit 2

Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2

Baby Water multipack – Limit 2

Eggs – Limit 2

Milk – Limit 2

Bread – Limit 2

Ice – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores) 

Propane Tanks – Limit 2

Aerosol disinfectant sprays – 2 items

(Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2

In the news release, H-E-B ensured customers that all locations are in “strong supply” of products and will continue to be restocked daily.

