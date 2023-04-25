x

Hablando Claro: El proceso para financiar o refinanciar una casa

By: Marianela Aguirre

Miriam Tamez y Laura Tamez, prestamistas de casas de Tamez Mortgage Pros, comparten el proceso de financiar una casa, sea como compra por primera vez, o para construir una, así cómo refinanciarla.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

