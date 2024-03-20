Hargill man charged with animal cruelty following viral video

David Olivarez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

A 47-year-old Hargill resident was arrested Wednesday, days after the release of a video showing a man who “dumped” an injured dog on the side to the road, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

David Olivarez was charged with animal cruelty non-livestock abandonment in connection with the investigation, according to a news release.

Olivarez was identified as the man seen in the video that was reported to authorities on Monday, the sheriff’s office stated.

The dog seen in the video was euthanized as a result of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Channel 5 News previously reported that an X-ray revealed the dog had been shot.

Olivarez remains in custody at the county jail.