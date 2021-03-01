Harlingen airport to receive nearly $3 million in coronavirus relief funds

KRGV FILE PHOTO

Valley International Airport in Harlingen was awarded millions of dollars in federal grants to combat the spread of coronavirus at the airport and provide economic relief, Sen. John Cornyn announced Monday.

The $2,833,427 in funding is through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020.

Cornyn voted in favor of the act last December.

“Quality transportation services are vital for boosting local economic growth, and now, more than ever, we must ensure airports have the support they need to get Texans from point A to point B,” Cornyn said in a statement. “I will continue doing everything I can to bolster our response to these unprecedented hardships, and I look forward to seeing the impact this funding will have on the Valley and the rest of our great state.”