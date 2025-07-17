Harlingen babysitter charged for allegedly abusing mentally disabled children under her care

A woman hired to babysit children with mental disabilities has been charged with six counts of injury to a child, elderly or disabled, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Police said Miranda Michelle Ellena Delgado was arrested, and her bond was set at $210,000.

According to police, officers responded to a call for service at the 3600 block of Fugaz Drive on June 10.

The reporting party claimed they hired Delgado to babysit their children who have mental disabilities, according to police. Overtime, they noticed a decline in Delgado's behavior, including increased anger directed at the children.

Police said an initial investigation revealed Delgado had been abusing the children and six warrants for injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual were issued.

With assistance from the U.S. Marshals, Delgado was located and arrested.