Harlingen Bazaar boosting local small businesses

Jeff Smith is pleasantly surprised at the success of his small business.

He and his wife sell customized laser engraved products at Jeffie’s Designs, a shop located inside the Harlingen Bazaar.

Smith and his wife recently signed a lease for $200 a month to set up shop at the bazaar, located at 112 W Jackson Ave. in Harlingen.

“It's kind of like a little bit of a family here,” Smith said.

The shop used to be open only on weekends, but now it’s open six days a week.

Hilda Guzman says setting up shop there is boosting her business, Échale Chamoy.

“Customers don't have to wait until the weekend to come and get their goodies," Guzman said.

Brenda Cuevas owns the bazaar. She said she wants these businesses to attract more people to downtown Harlingen, while also giving small business owners a chance to thrive.

“We want you to hang out here, we want you to eat here, we want you to listen to live music here, we want you to stick around,” Cuevas said.

There are currently 50 shops at the bazaar, but recent expansions provides the opportunity to double that.

The Harlingen Bazaar is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

