Harlingen building new animal shelter
Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda announced $1 million in federal funds for the construction of a new Harlingen Animal Shelter.
Sepulveda said the funds were secured by Congressman Vicente Gonzalez and the new facility will have a spay and neuter surgery suite.
The city of Harlingen also announced a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 29 outdoor kennel expansion at the current Harlingen Animal Shelter on Thursday.
According to a news release, the new kennels will "increase the shelter's capacity and improve its ability to care for the rising number of animals entering the facility each year."
The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at the shelter, located at 1106 Markowsky Ave.
