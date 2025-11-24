Harlingen car fire suspect in custody
A man was charged with arson after he was identified as the suspect who lit a car on fire, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
Vincent Lee Trevino was taken into custody on Friday in connection with a vehicle fire that occurred on Nov. 7 at around 2 a.m., according to a news release.
The fire happened at the 3200 block of Knox Avenue, and police said the fire had been intentionally set by Trevino.
A motive for the fire was not provided. Bond for Trevino was set at $50,000.
