Harlingen car fire suspect in custody

A man was charged with arson after he was identified as the suspect who lit a car on fire, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Vincent Lee Trevino was taken into custody on Friday in connection with a vehicle fire that occurred on Nov. 7 at around 2 a.m., according to a news release.

The fire happened at the 3200 block of Knox Avenue, and police said the fire had been intentionally set by Trevino.

A motive for the fire was not provided. Bond for Trevino was set at $50,000.