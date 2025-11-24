x

Harlingen car fire suspect in custody

6 hours 32 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, November 24 2025 Nov 24, 2025 November 24, 2025 11:51 AM November 24, 2025 in News - Local

A man was charged with arson after he was identified as the suspect who lit a car on fire, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Vincent Lee Trevino was taken into custody on Friday in connection with a vehicle fire that occurred on Nov. 7 at around 2 a.m., according to a news release.

The fire happened at the 3200 block of Knox Avenue, and police said the fire had been intentionally set by Trevino.

A motive for the fire was not provided. Bond for Trevino was set at $50,000.

