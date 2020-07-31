Harlingen Cardinals Reigning Chick-Fil-A Mid-Valley Champions
WESLACO - The Lady Cardinals meeting with Tuloso-Midway for the Chick-Fil-A Mid-Valley Classic championship game.
Big Red taking the title for the second straight year, 47-35.
Check out the highlights.
