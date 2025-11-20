x

Harlingen Cardinals to take on Medina Valley in the Area round

7 hours 3 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, November 19 2025 Nov 19, 2025 November 19, 2025 11:09 PM November 19, 2025 in Sports

Harlingen, TX -- The Harlingen Cardinals are off the Area round after eliminating La Joya last week. The Cardinals will face off against the Medina Valley Panthers on Friday at Cabaniss Stadium in Corpus Christi at 7 p.m. 

