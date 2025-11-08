Harlingen Chamber of Commerce offers resources for small businesses

Small businesses account for 80 percent of shops in Harlingen, according to the Harlingen Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber has resources available for business owners, including free trainings, information on available grants and social media help.

"Small businesses, we need for you to succeed because if you don't, the community doesn't," Harlingen Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Javier De Leon said. "Yea, because they are us and if you're going to invest any dollars, please invest in your local city and your local community because that money stays local, and it helps build our city."

The chamber encourages small business owners to reach out to them directly.