Harlingen CISD elementary school has additional police presence due to potential threat

Dr. Rodriguez Elementary STEM Academy has additional police presence due to a potential threat, according to Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District.

The district sent a message to parents through ParentSquare that law enforcement received a potential threat made via an anonymous phone call.

"Our highest priority is the safety of our students and staff. All students and staff are safe at Dr. Rodriguez Elementary STEM Academy," Harlingen CISD said in the message.

The district said out of an abundance of caution, the Harlingen Police Department and the Primer Police Department responded to the school.

Law enforcement is investigating the matter and take all threats seriously. They are committed to holding individuals accountable for such actions, the message said.