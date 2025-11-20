Harlingen CISD’s new center training teachers to support students with dyslexia

Harlingen CISD is working to better train teachers to support students with dyslexia thanks to a newly opened dyslexia therapy training center.

It’s the first of its kind in the Rio Grande Valley.

Danielle Pacheco has three children that attend Harlingen CISD. Her 10-year-old daughter was diagnosed with dyslexia, and is part of the program.

“This is gonna help so many other parents dealing with what I dealt with because I didn't even know how to help my daughter because I didn't know what steps to take or what to do, “Pacheco said.

Pacheco said she first noticed her daughter struggling at previous schools.

“She wasn't able to focus, she didn't like school, and she didn't want to go,” Pacheco said.

It wasn't until she enrolled her daughter at Wilson Elementary School that her teacher recognized signs of dyslexia. An evaluation confirmed the diagnosis.

Pacheco said her daughter is now thriving in school thanks to the program.

“She’s doing amazing. She comes home and she's excited she's able to tell us ‘I did this today’ and she's proud of herself,” Pacheco said.

The center opened in August, and eight teachers are in training.

As the dyslexia coordinator for the district, Shannon Reyna said the center aims to train teachers to better understand how the brain learns to read, and how to support students with dyslexia.

When teachers complete the program, they can become credentialed as practitioners or therapists.

“They're not just learning a curriculum, they're learning the science of reading,” Reyna said. “It's a lot of course work, it's a lot of learning and digging deep—reading and research and writing."

