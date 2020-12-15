Harlingen CISD Trustees name Dr. Alicia Noyola as lone finalist for superintendent position

In a news release, the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District named Dr. Alicia Noyola as the lone finalist for the superintendent position left vacant by the retirement of Superintendent Dr. Art Cavazos.

With over 30 years of experience in public education, Dr. Noyola qualified for the position. Dr. Noyola currently serves as HCISD's Chief Academic Officer, a position she has held for the past eight years.

“With her vast and wide array of experience in education over the past 30 years, including the last 17 at HCISD, we are confident in Dr. Noyola as our lone finalist," said HCISD Board President Eladio Jaimez. “We have made great strides as a district, and we are confident we will continue in that path under Dr. Noyola’s committed leadership.”

The school district is required to comply with 21 day waiting period, prior to hiring a new superintendent, as mandated by the state. After the waiting period the school board said it will hire Dr. Noyola.

Read the full news release here.