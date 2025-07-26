x

Harlingen doctor running for Congress holds meet and greet

2 hours 27 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, July 26 2025 Jul 26, 2025 July 26, 2025 6:53 PM July 26, 2025 in News - Local

The Harlingen doctor running for U.S. Congress held a meet and greet in McAllen on Saturday.

Dr. Ada Cuellar, an emergency room physician, launched her campaign for District 15 earlier this month. She's running against incumbent Monica De La Cruz.

De La Cruz announced on social media she was endorsed by President Donald Trump earlier this month.

