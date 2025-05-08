Harlingen High swimmer Giovanna Pierami signs with UTRGV
Harlingen High Swimmer Giovanna Pierami signed her letter of intent to swim at UTRGV.
Pierami is a two-time state qualifier with the Cardinals swim team.
"Choosing UTRGV, I chose it mainly because it's closer to home and it's a brand-new swim program. I just felt like I could make a different here in my community," Piermai said. "Today's signing for UTRGV is honestly a dream come true. I've been working towards this since 11 years ago. I started swimming when I was seven years old and I've continued swimming and signing today just marks another step in my journey."
The Vaqueros swimming and diving program began competing in 2024 and are preparing for their second season of competition this coming fall.
