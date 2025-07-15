Harlingen man charged after crack cocaine found in residence

Raul Flores. Photo credit: Harlingen Police Department

A Harlingen man was arrested Friday after cocaine and crack cocaine was found in a residence, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Raul Flores was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000.

According to a news release, Flores’ arrest was in connection to a Friday raid at a home on the 100 block of E. Cleveland Avenue.

According to police, over 80 grams of cocaine, 41.5 grams of crack cocaine and a .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the home.

“This operation underscores the Harlingen Police Department’s ongoing commitment to disrupting drug-related activity and protecting our neighborhoods,” police said in the news release. “The department remains steadfast in its mission to promote public safety and encourages community members to report any suspicious activity.”