Harlingen man dies in ATV crash in Cameron County

A Harlingen man died in an ATV crash over the weekend in Santa Maria, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

The accident occurred on Saturday at around 9 p.m. on Bowers Road and FM 2556 in Cameron County.

Hernandez said preliminary investigation revealed an ATV, driven by 29-year-old Justin Gutierrez and an unidentified male passenger, was traveling westbound on Bowers Road, a dirt road approaching a T-intersection with FM 2556.

Neither Gutierrez nor the passenger were restrained or wearing helmets.

According to Hernandez, Gutierrez drove through the intersection and went airborne over a canal, crashing front first on the other side.

Gutierrez and the passenger were taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center with serious bodily injuries. On Sunday, Gutierrez died from his injuries at the hospital, according to Hernandez.

The male passenger remains hospitalized, and the crash is under investigation.