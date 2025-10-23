Harlingen man found dead identified
The body found on Monday in Harlingen was identified by police.
The body of 32-year-old Stephen Miguel Guajardo was found Monday morning at the 1500 block of North 77 Sunshine Strip, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
Guajardo’s body was found by the Watermill Express in the area.
Police previously said there did not appear to be any signs of foul play.
A cause of death was not provided.
