Harlingen murder suspect arraigned
A 54-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday just days after the Harlingen Police Department announced he was the suspect in an active homicide investigation.
Jose Isaias Soto Martinez was arraigned by a municipal court judge who did not set a bond for him, according to a Tuesday news release from the Harlingen Police Department.
Posted by Harlingen Police Department on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Martinez is accused of murdering Eric Armstrong, 63, who police found dead with multiple marks wounds from an unknown weapon at the 1900 block of East Van Buren early last week, police said.
Martinez was named a suspect in the case on Friday, March 5 and was arrested Monday, March 8.
