Harlingen murder suspect in custody

Photo Credit: Harlingen Police Department

The Harlingen Police Department arrested the suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a 63-year-old man that occurred last week.

Jose Isaias Soto Martinez was arrested days after police named him a suspect in the murder of Eric Armstrong.

Armstong was found dead by police at the 1900 block of East Van Buren Street last week. His body had multiple wounds from an unknown weapon, according to police.

"Martinez has been located and is currently in the custody of the Harlingen Police Department and is being held in the Harlingen city Jail," Harlingen PD said in a Monday news release.

