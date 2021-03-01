x

Harlingen police searching for person of interest in homicide investigation

By: KRGV Digital

The Harlingen Police Department is searching for a person of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 

Police say they responded to the 1900 block of East Van Buren on Monday regarding a dead male. 

The male had multiple wounds from an unknown weapon. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said. 

Police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest in the ongoing homicide investigation.  The person of interest was seen leaving the area and may have information relevant to the case. 

If anyone recognizes the man, they're asked to call Harlingen police at 956-535-8867 or 956-216-5940. 

