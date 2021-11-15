Harlingen officials celebrate new UTRGV Harlingen Collegiate High facility

The UTRGV Harlingen Collegiate High School celebrated their 64,000 sq. ft. campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

Some of the academic courses students will be able to participate in include engineering, computer science and education. Students can earn up to 60 hours of college credit by the time they graduate high school.

Senior Sophia Gonzales will be a part of the first graduating class this year.

Gonzales is a part of the robotics club and is thinking about pursuing mechanical engineering in college. She says she is thankful for the new campus and all it has to offer.

“It’s been in plan for a couple of years and we were hearing about it and the fact that us seniors will be able to experience it for our last year of high school is just amazing,” Gonzales said.

Some of the features the campus offers include an engineering lab with robotic arms, 3D printers and a variety of technology to allow students to do projects.

The dual enrollment school was a collaborative endeavor between UTRGV, the city of Harlingen and Harlingen CISD.