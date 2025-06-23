Harlingen police arrest two women in connection with stolen vehicle investigation
Two women were arrested and charged in connection with a stolen vehicle that was found near a border crossing, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
Catalina Saldana and Joselinne Amaro were arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity. Their bonds were set at $22,500 and $10,000, respectively.
Saldana faces an additional charge of theft, according to a Monday news release.
According to the release, the women were arrested after a 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 was reported stolen in the middle of the night on June 19 from a local hotel.
The vehicle was located near a border crossing and the women were apprehended, police said.
The news release says organized crime rings are targeting the new model Dodge Ram vehicles.
“To reduce the risk of becoming a victim, consider using anti-theft devices such as steering wheel locks. These can serve as a strong deterrent against theft by organized criminal groups,” the release said.
