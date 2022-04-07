x

Harlingen police identify suspect accused of shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant

The Harlingen Police Department identified the man they said opened fire toward a McDonald’s restaurant.

Oscar Padilla-Becerra, 44, was arraigned Thursday on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and a deadly conduct charge, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department.

Police responded to the restaurant along S. 77 Sunshine Strip and Ed Carey Dr. early Wednesday morning in reference to shots fired. Padilla-Becerra fired two shots, striking the business both times, the release stated.

No injuries were reported, and Padilla-Becerra was taken into custody “without incident.” 

Bond for Padilla-Becerra was set at $7,000.

