Harlingen police: Man in custody after shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant
One person is in custody after opening fire at a McDonald’s restaurant, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
No injuries were reported after a man fired at the building along S. 77 Sunshine Strip and Ed Carey Dr. early Wednesday morning.
The unidentified suspect was taken into custody “without incident” and is expected to be arraigned Thursday on a charge of deadly conduct, according to Harlingen police Sgt. Larry Moore.
Police are looking into why the suspect fired at the building, Moore added.
