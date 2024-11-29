Harlingen police investigate 19-year-old killed in apparent hit-and-run

The Harlingen Police Department is investigating an apparent hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old male.

Police said they received reports of a body lying near the 2900 block of North Expressway 77 Frontage Road at around 3 a.m. Friday.

Officers responded to the area and discovered a dead male who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The victim was identified as a 19-year-old Harlingen resident. The family has been notified, but police are not releasing the victim's identity at this time.

Police said those responsible did not stay at the scene. There are currently no witnesses, but they are reviewing surveillance footage from the area to determine the circumstances and to identify a suspect vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Harlingen investigator Eric Estrada at 956-374-5381.