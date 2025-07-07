Harlingen police investigating after man killed in auto-pedestrian crash
The Harlingen Police Department is investigating after a male pedestrian was killed on Sunday, according to police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore.
Police officers responded to the area of 4th and Commerce Streets Sunday at around 9:20 p.m. after an unidentified adult male was struck by a vehicle.
According to Moore, the man was hospitalized and later died from his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the male stayed at the scene, and no charges have been filed at this time, Moore added.
