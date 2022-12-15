Harlingen police rescue woman trapped inside car, caught on camera

A newly-released police body came video captures the moment Harlingen police changed the lives of an entire family.

The video shows a vehicle upside down in a canal full of water, with two police officers using their arm strength to hold the vehicle up because someone's daughter was trapped inside.

More police arrived to help out.

The rescue was a success, and Channel 5 News first reported it when it happened earlier this month.

Channel 5 News not only obtained the never-before-seen footage, but also the chance to speak with one of the first two officers on scene.

"We could hear her screaming," Harlingen police Charles Fechner said. "So the good thing was we knew she had air. The door handle on the outside was broken off, so we couldn't open it up, but we were finally able to lift it enough to get to the inside and reach the door handle and pop it open."

The crash site still has dry, muddy tire marks and broken rebar.

"We believe she was just unfamiliar with the roadway and traveling at excessive speed," Fechner said.