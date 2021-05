Harlingen Police Say Aggravated Assault Suspect Arrested

HARLINGEN – Harlingen police say a suspect in an aggravated assault is now in custody.

Michael Jeremy Ramirez, of Pharr, was arrested around 10 a.m. Tuesday while he allegedly attempted to enter a residence, according to a press release.

Authorities say he was identified by witnesses following an altercation between him and the victim Monday night on Treasure Hills Blvd.

Watch the video above for more information.