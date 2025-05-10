x

Harlingen South & PSJA softball remain alive as Rio Grande City is eliminated from high school playoffs

2 hours 36 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, May 09 2025 May 9, 2025 May 09, 2025 11:03 PM May 09, 2025 in Sports

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SERIES PLAYOFF SCORES:

PSJA 0, Cedar Ridge 2 - Cedar Ridge leads series 1-0

Harlingen South 2, Smithson Valley 4 - Smithson Valley leads series 1-0

SINGLE GAME PLAYOFF SCORES:

Rio Grande City 2, Liberty Hill 6

