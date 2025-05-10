Harlingen South & PSJA softball remain alive as Rio Grande City is eliminated from high school playoffs
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SERIES PLAYOFF SCORES:
PSJA 0, Cedar Ridge 2 - Cedar Ridge leads series 1-0
Harlingen South 2, Smithson Valley 4 - Smithson Valley leads series 1-0
SINGLE GAME PLAYOFF SCORES:
Rio Grande City 2, Liberty Hill 6
