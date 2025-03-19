Harlingen South's Dylan Anaya signs to play college football at Texas Lutheran

Harlingen South quarterback and fullback Dylan Anaya is signing to play football at Texas Lutheran.

Anaya shined all over the field for the Hawks on his way to all-district selections at two positions.

The Harlingen South star was named a second team all-district quarterback and first team all-district fullback in route to a 1,000-yard rushing season.

"It means everything to me," Anaya said when speaking on his time at Harlingen South. "When I was a freshman, that's when coach Israel Gonzalez came in. After that, it's a lot of history from there. I think all the credit should go to the whole coaching staff and all the support from the school itself has been amazing."

Texas Lutheran posted a 9-2 record last season including a 7-1 record in conference play.